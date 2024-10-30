Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp accounts for about 2.1% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.97% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. 6,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.12. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

