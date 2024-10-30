Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.0 million-$405.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.64. 60,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $494.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In related news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,195.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,195.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

