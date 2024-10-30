Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.67 and last traded at $166.04, with a volume of 969312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

