CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. CareTrust REIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.49-1.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.490-1.500 EPS.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

