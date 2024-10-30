CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CCLDP stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $19.09.
CareCloud Company Profile
