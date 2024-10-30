Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $309.95 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.58 billion and $309.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.71 or 0.03656788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00036865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,214,671 coins and its circulating supply is 34,986,894,173 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

