Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,749,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

