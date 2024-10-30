Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 211 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,095. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

