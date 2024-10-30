Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 468.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,996 shares. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.