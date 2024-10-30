Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Shopify by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.5% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 11.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shopify Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.13. 982,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

