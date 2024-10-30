Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.58. 337,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,586. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day moving average of $192.54. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.62 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

