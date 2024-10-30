Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $94,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

