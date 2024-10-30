Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.09 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.69.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

