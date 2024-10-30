Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.59, with a volume of 5135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 55,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

