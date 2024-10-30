Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:BDIV traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$22.16. 883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.10 and a 12 month high of C$22.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.