Brokers Set Expectations for CRNT Q3 Earnings

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.34. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.09 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

