Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $172.80

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.93.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ICE opened at $166.72 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 528.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.