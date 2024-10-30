Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$65.28

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EIF opened at C$54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.12. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.56 and a 52-week high of C$56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$660.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$677.10 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.