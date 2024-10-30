Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $2.13-$2.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.150 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.20%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.54.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

