BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Announces $0.08 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BP Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 379.25 ($4.92) on Wednesday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 379.70 ($4.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.29). The company has a market cap of £60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 410.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 453.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,350 ($26,390.87). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 87 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($489.66). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,350 ($26,390.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,100 shares of company stock worth $4,223,044. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.61) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.48) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 632 ($8.20).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

