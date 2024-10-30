Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Lifted by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

