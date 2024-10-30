Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 842 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

Eaton stock opened at $345.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average of $317.88. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $196.12 and a one year high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

