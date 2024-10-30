Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $98.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

