Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 191,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of T opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

