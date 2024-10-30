Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INDB. Raymond James raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

INDB stock opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.24 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 20.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

