Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

