Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 714.3 days.

Boralex Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Boralex has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

