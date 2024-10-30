Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $582.0 million-$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.6 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.600 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn
Boot Barn Price Performance
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.