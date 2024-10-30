Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $582.0 million-$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.6 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.08. The company had a trading volume of 971,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.