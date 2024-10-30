BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZRE traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.16. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.98.

