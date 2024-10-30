BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of TSE ZRE traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.44. 37,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,645. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.16. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.89 and a 12 month high of C$23.98.
