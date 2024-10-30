BMO Capital Markets Raises Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $32.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 165,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 39.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

