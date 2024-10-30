Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. 3,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.18.

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Ridge Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

