bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Update

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

bleuacacia Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BLEU stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 2,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594. bleuacacia has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $84.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.02.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.