BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 12.6% in October

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter worth $180,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 21,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,708. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.