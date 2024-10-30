Bittensor (TAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.75 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $508.30 or 0.00706133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and approximately $159.61 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 524.76629875 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $185,022,305.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

