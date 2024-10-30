BitShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $81,240.77 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

