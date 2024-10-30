Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Update

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Big Yellow Group stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.

Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

