Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Update

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Big Yellow Group Stock Performance
Big Yellow Group stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.
About Big Yellow Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Big Yellow Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Beating the Market in 2024
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks With High Short Interest Still Near Their 52-Week Highs
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Financial Stocks Holding Firm Near Highs: 2 Key Players to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.