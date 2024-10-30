Better Money Decisions LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Better Money Decisions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.02 and a 52 week high of $242.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

