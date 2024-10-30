Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires 1,656 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,321,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,054,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 138,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

