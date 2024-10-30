Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.82 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $515.92 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.32 or 0.03621100 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00036767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,789,403 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,089,403 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

