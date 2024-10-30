Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32, Yahoo Finance reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $226.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $50,602.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,449 shares in the company, valued at $402,838.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

