Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BWFG remained flat at $28.84 on Wednesday. 3,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,087. The stock has a market cap of $226.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $50,602.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,449 shares in the company, valued at $402,838.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

