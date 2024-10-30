Bank OZK (OZKAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZKAP opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

