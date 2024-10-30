Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 28.99%.

Banco de Chile Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 18,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.40. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $25.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

