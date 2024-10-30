Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $400.27 million and $32.19 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001436 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002463 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,284,082,835,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,284,355,139,424 with 156,023,743,870,803,840 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $38,643,144.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

