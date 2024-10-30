B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTG. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSE BTG opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in B2Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in B2Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,158,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 282,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 39.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in B2Gold by 80.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

