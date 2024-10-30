Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu BioPharma stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Aytu BioPharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

