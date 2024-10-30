Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,534.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI opened at $235.23 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.17 and a 200 day moving average of $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,481.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

