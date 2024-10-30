Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $284,539,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,586,000 after buying an additional 2,449,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $148,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.27. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.