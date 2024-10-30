Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

